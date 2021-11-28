New Covid strain probably among passengers from South Africa, Dutch officials say

The total doses administered now stand at 21.8 million
Dutch Health authorities said Saturday that the new Omicron variant was "probably" present among 61 passengers who arrived on two flights from South Africa and tested positive for Covid-19.
Some 600 passengers were detained for hours at the Netherlands' premier air hub on Friday after countries closed their borders to air traffic from southern Africa, where the new strain, called Omicron, was first detected.
"The Omicron variant was probably found in a number of people who have been tested," the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement, adding that further analysis would be carried out to definitively determine whether the new variant is involved.
Test results of the tests on passengers will be made available some time on Sunday, the RIVM added.
The organisation called on all travellers who have been visiting southern Africa including South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini (Swaziland) and Zimbabwe to have tests done "even if you don't show any symptoms".
