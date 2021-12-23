Indian PM: Ensure health systems are strengthened to meet Omicron challenge

Over 107.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus7 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the officials to ensure that the health systems in the states, beginning from the district level, are strengthened to meet any challenge posed by the new Covid-19 variant.
Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of Omicron variant.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi told the officials: “It is important for States to ensure that the Oxygen supply equipment are installed and fully functional.”
“He directed the officials to work with the states on a regular basis and review the status of preparedness of various components of health infrastructure including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances, readiness of states to operationalise Covid facilities for institutional quarantine, and effective and supervised monitoring of those in home isolation,” an official statement said.
The prime minister directed for sending a good number of positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs in a prompt manner. He also directed for accelerating the testing to ensure quick identification of cases for timely containment and treatment. The focus should also be on effective contact tracing for curbing spread of the transmission, he stated.
Over 107.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus7 hours ago
The country has the lowest vaccination rate in the European Union
coronavirus7 hours ago
The collaboration will help develop national competencies and clinical research capacity in Abu Dhabi.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Community transmission of the new variant was recently discovered in the country
coronavirus9 hours ago
After a course of the vaccine, neutralising levels against Omicron were similar to those against the Delta variant.
coronavirus10 hours ago
New cases have increased from less than 50 around 10 days ago to 665 on Wednesday
coronavirus10 hours ago
India has recorded 236 Omicron coronavirus cases across 16 states over the last 24 hours.
coronavirus11 hours ago
The Games, set to run from February 4 to February 20, will take place in a 'closed loop' to curb virus spread.
coronavirus13 hours ago