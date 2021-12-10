Dutch give green light for Pfizer shots for children over 5

Manila has implemented new quarantine and testing requirements amid the Omicron threat
coronavirus11 hours ago
The Dutch government cleared the way on Friday for children aged 5-11 to get vaccinated against Covid-19, extending its inoculation programme to an age group that had the highest rate of infections in a recent surge.
The programme is set to begin in mid-January, the health ministry said. The children will get shots of the Pfizer vaccine with a lower dose than adults and it is up to their parents whether they are vaccinated.
The government stressed that most children infected with the coronavirus develop only mild symptoms, but a small number can become seriously ill.
The European Medicines Agency gave the green light last month for a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be used for children aged 5-11.
Dutch Covid-19 infections soared to record levels last month, straining the health care system and forcing the government to impose a partial lockdown that means bars, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and shops selling non-essential goods have to close at 5pm.
Infections have since slightly declined since the lockdown started but remain high. Admissions to intensive care units also are still high but decreasing.
Manila has implemented new quarantine and testing requirements amid the Omicron threat
coronavirus11 hours ago
Fully vaccinated staff member at airport tested preliminarily positive for Omicron
coronavirus13 hours ago
Doctors advised them to remain in home quarantine for seven days
coronavirus14 hours ago
Nada Al Nashif praises the UAE’s domestic efforts to provide free Covid-19 tests, treatment, and vaccines to all without discrimination
coronavirus21 hours ago
Cases are up 8 per cent on the week before
coronavirus22 hours ago
The shot has been authorised for those 18 years and older six months after they received their second dose
coronavirus22 hours ago
The decision comes a day after the companies released the results of lab tests that showed three doses appeared effective against Omicron
coronavirus23 hours ago
Highly mutated variant first detected in South Africa sparked global panic when it emerged last month
coronavirus1 day ago