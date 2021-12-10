Dutch give green light for Pfizer shots for children over 5

The children will get shots of the Pfizer vaccine with a lower dose than adults

By AP

The Dutch government cleared the way on Friday for children aged 5-11 to get vaccinated against Covid-19, extending its inoculation programme to an age group that had the highest rate of infections in a recent surge.

The programme is set to begin in mid-January, the health ministry said. The children will get shots of the Pfizer vaccine with a lower dose than adults and it is up to their parents whether they are vaccinated.

The government stressed that most children infected with the coronavirus develop only mild symptoms, but a small number can become seriously ill.

The European Medicines Agency gave the green light last month for a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be used for children aged 5-11.

Dutch Covid-19 infections soared to record levels last month, straining the health care system and forcing the government to impose a partial lockdown that means bars, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and shops selling non-essential goods have to close at 5pm.

Infections have since slightly declined since the lockdown started but remain high. Admissions to intensive care units also are still high but decreasing.