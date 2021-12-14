Covid: UK to remove all 11 countries from travel red list from Wednesday

Red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad, says Health Secretary

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 6:52 PM

Britain will remove all 11 countries from its Covid-19 travel red list from Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament.

"Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad," he said.

Also read:

South Africa and nine other countries were placed on the red list in November, with Nigeria added to the list last week.

Arrivals from those countries were required to quarantine in designated hotels for 10 days on their return to Britain to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.