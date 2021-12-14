Covid: UK to remove all 11 countries from travel red list from Wednesday

Ontario has directed government staff, who started gradually returning to their offices in November, to go back to working from home
Britain will remove all 11 countries from its Covid-19 travel red list from Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament.
"Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad," he said.
South Africa and nine other countries were placed on the red list in November, with Nigeria added to the list last week.
Arrivals from those countries were required to quarantine in designated hotels for 10 days on their return to Britain to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
Minister says Nigeria will no longer accept vaccines with a short shelf life
Home testing kits were also unavailable
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says no variant of Covid-19 has spread this fast
Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving medical treatment for his symptoms and is self-isolating in Cape Town as Omicron spreads in South Africa
Danish health authorities say third dose of Covid vaccine will be offered to everyone above 40 years
Country is setting record highs both in terms of new infections and hospitalisations
Airline will also have to pay same amount for passengers who did not fill out their health declaration form before boarding the flight
