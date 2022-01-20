Covid-19: Thumbay Hospital launch cost-effective initiative for patients with mild symptoms

Covid-19: China's international flight suspensions leave travellers stranded, hurt businesses
China's aviation regulator in January alone cancelled 143 return flights as Omicron variant spreads across the globe.
coronavirus9 hours ago
The Thumbay Hospital in Ajman is offering cost-effective hospital quarantine packages for Covid-19 positive patients with mild symptoms, who are eligible for home isolation or may need stay with medical observation and may not have proper arrangements to quarantine at home.
The move aims to curb the spread of infection, and all the same, help patients who develop serious manifestations due to the infection by providing them with timely medical care by experts.
“The patients who are recommended home isolation need a sense of security. It calms them down if they are under clinical supervision,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president – Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group.
The hospital quarantine packages start at Dh650 per day for a seven-day package and Dh700 per day for a 10-day package, which includes doctor consultation, medical support, X-ray, oral medicines and meals.
“We offered the services to a few patients and received positive feedback. Patients get regular visits by doctors, and nurses and paramedics are also available to ensure constant monitoring,” Moideen added.
Dr Mohammad Faisal Parvez, Chief Operating Officer of Thumbay Hospital said: “Strengthening your immune system through multiple approaches – healthy diet, monitoring vitals, and avoiding mental exhaustion – is the most effective strategy to fight the infection. We cater to both young and old, with our USP being that we customize Covid-19 meals as per the dietitian’s recommendations,”
“The hospital has formulated a comprehensive Covid management excellence committee to ensure proper adherence to ministry guidelines and offer excellent care to patients,” he added.
China's aviation regulator in January alone cancelled 143 return flights as Omicron variant spreads across the globe.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Even with govt intervention, the US faces a massive testing load because of its population, which is five times larger than Britain's.
coronavirus10 hours ago
This dwarfed the $23.5b in cash contributions agreed by wealthier donor countries to the International Development Association.
coronavirus10 hours ago
New Zealand's borders have been shut to foreigners since March 2020.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The local civic body has taken adequate measures relating to vaccination, hospital beds, ambulance services and oxygen supplies
coronavirus17 hours ago
QuantBioRes is aiming to develop a medical treatment, not a vaccine
coronavirus20 hours ago
Compulsory face masks will be scrapped in classrooms starting Thursday
coronavirus21 hours ago
All your questions answered about booster vaccine dose, PCR tests to maintain green status
coronavirus22 hours ago