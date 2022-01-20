Covid-19: Thumbay Hospital launch cost-effective initiative for patients with mild symptoms

Move aimed at curbing the spread of infection and also providing patients timely medical care by experts.

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 4:54 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 4:56 PM

The Thumbay Hospital in Ajman is offering cost-effective hospital quarantine packages for Covid-19 positive patients with mild symptoms, who are eligible for home isolation or may need stay with medical observation and may not have proper arrangements to quarantine at home.

The move aims to curb the spread of infection, and all the same, help patients who develop serious manifestations due to the infection by providing them with timely medical care by experts.

“The patients who are recommended home isolation need a sense of security. It calms them down if they are under clinical supervision,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president – Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group.

The hospital quarantine packages start at Dh650 per day for a seven-day package and Dh700 per day for a 10-day package, which includes doctor consultation, medical support, X-ray, oral medicines and meals.

“We offered the services to a few patients and received positive feedback. Patients get regular visits by doctors, and nurses and paramedics are also available to ensure constant monitoring,” Moideen added.

Dr Mohammad Faisal Parvez, Chief Operating Officer of Thumbay Hospital said: “Strengthening your immune system through multiple approaches – healthy diet, monitoring vitals, and avoiding mental exhaustion – is the most effective strategy to fight the infection. We cater to both young and old, with our USP being that we customize Covid-19 meals as per the dietitian’s recommendations,”

“The hospital has formulated a comprehensive Covid management excellence committee to ensure proper adherence to ministry guidelines and offer excellent care to patients,” he added.