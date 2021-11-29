A global agreement to strengthen pandemic prevention and responses is expected to be ready in May 2024
coronavirus6 hours ago
The Philippines launched on Monday an ambitious drive to vaccinate nine million people against Covid-19 over three days, deploying security forces and using tens of thousands of volunteers to help administer the programme.
The immunisation campaign was scaled back from an earlier target of 15 million shots, but would still be a record in a country where vaccine hesitancy remains an obstacle and there are logistical hurdles to reach people in the sprawling archipelago.
Three million vaccinations per day is nearly four times the average of 829,000 daily shots in November. An official said news of the Omicron variant made the campaign even more vital.
"It is better to be prepared for the effects of Omicron," Carlito Galvez, the country's vaccination chief, told CNN Philippines on Monday.
The spread of the Omicron variant, which the World Health Organization has described as a "variant of concern", has sparked global travel restrictions and rattled financial markets.
The Philippines has faced one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in Asia and has been slower than many of its neighbours in immunising its people. About 35.6 million people have been fully vaccinated, or a third of its 110 million population.
The country aims to immunise 54 million people by the end of 2021 and 77 million by next March.
New infections have fallen sharply to an average of 1,679 a day in November from a peak of 18,579 average daily cases in September, paving the way for a wider economic reopening.
Vaccination rates have remained uneven, with 93 per cent of the capital region's residents fully inoculated as of mid-November compared with 10.9 per cent in the southern Philippines, government data show.
The government has said it would deploy 160,000 volunteers in 11,000 vaccination sites nationwide for the three-day campaign.
A global agreement to strengthen pandemic prevention and responses is expected to be ready in May 2024
coronavirus6 hours ago
Eight cases of the Omicron variant detected in France while Canada confirms two cases in people who recently travelled to Nigeria
coronavirus7 hours ago
WHO’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, calls on countries to follow science and international health regulations
coronavirus8 hours ago
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa calls on countries to urgently reverse their decisions and lift the travel bans
coronavirus8 hours ago
This does not automatically mean that the variations are more dangerous, researchers say
coronavirus11 hours ago
Preliminary evidence suggests there may be a higher risk of reinfection from the new variant
coronavirus11 hours ago
Experts warn the early round of infections has been among the young and the situation may become more serious if the new surge affects older
coronavirus11 hours ago
Britain is instructing all passengers entering the UK to take a PCR test for Covid-19 two days after their arrival
coronavirus12 hours ago