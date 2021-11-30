Covid-19: Pakistan to intensify vaccination drive to stop Omicron variant, says minister

Traders took comfort from remarks by President Joe Biden that the US would not reinstate lockdowns.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Asad Umar, Pakistan's minister for planning, development and special initiatives, on Monday said that due to the impending threat of the new variant of Covid-19, the government had decided to re-intensify the vaccination campaign across the country by utilising extra resources.
“The vaccination process was already going on but now we are going to escalate the process and within two or three days, a reinforced vaccination campaign would start in all the provinces to minimise threat of the new variant (Omicron),” he said while addressing a press briefing along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan after chairing a meeting at National Command and Operation Centre.
He said the new variant was a very dangerous virus and it had potential to spread across the world.
“What we can do is to at least delay the arrival of virus in Pakistan by taking prompt actions,” he added.
He said the testing process had also been slowed in the country due to the low rate of cases, but now “we are going to start testing in the high risk areas to check the virus”.
The minister said the government had also decided to put specific restrictions on international flights and travellers.
He said as per news pouring in about the the new variant, it was very dangerous but the vaccination could be proved as effective against the virus.
Umar said that to date, some 50 million people in the country had been completely inoculated while 30 million had received first dose of the vaccine.
ALSO READ:
“In order to minimise the threat of the new variant, I urge all those who had received first or no dose, to please complete the vaccination as soon as possible,” he said.
He said by taking prompt actions during coming few weeks, the government would be able to reduce the threat of the new virus to minimum level.
“Vaccination, vaccination, and vaccination is the only way to control the disease,” the minister concluded.
Dr Faisal Sultan said the new variant was dangerous in the sense that it had the ability to spread more rapidly than the earlier variants.
Traders took comfort from remarks by President Joe Biden that the US would not reinstate lockdowns.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Authorities have detected three people with the Omicron variant through mandatory testing while in quarantine.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says Omicron variant could slow the US economy
coronavirus12 hours ago
13 members of Lisbon-based Belenenses SAD soccer club test positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19
coronavirus12 hours ago
Chinese companies to invest $10 billion in the African continent over the next three years
coronavirus16 hours ago
US president says his country is in a good position to control Omicron’s spread without having to resort to lockdowns or more travel bans
coronavirus17 hours ago
Decision taken after all crew members were isolated following detection of Covid positive staff
coronavirus17 hours ago
India is observing the situation in other countries, including Omicron hotspot South Africa
coronavirus17 hours ago