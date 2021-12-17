Covid-19 Omicron: Denmark proposes new restrictions to curb surge in cases

Surge in coronavirus cases from the new omicron variant forces authorities to enforce new rule
coronavirus12 hours ago
Denmark's prime minister said on Friday her government would propose new restrictions to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus and the new Omicron variant, which now accounts for a fifth of all cases registered in Denmark.
"In record time, the rules of the game have again been changed," Mette Frederiksen said at a news conference, referring to Omicron.
The new restrictions, which will need approval from parliament, include closing of places such as theatres, cinemas, entertainment parks and conference centres.
It also proposed to ban the serving of alcohol after 10pm and urged Danes to limit their social contacts.
Denmark has registered 11,559 Omicron cases so far, the health minister said. Overall daily infections broke another record on Friday as 11,194 new ones were logged.
Death rates and hospital admissions, however, are still far below levels seen a year ago. Denmark's total death toll is 3,054 people.
Surge in coronavirus cases from the new omicron variant forces authorities to enforce new rule
coronavirus12 hours ago
The US president predicts "a winter of severe illness and death” for the unvaccinated.
coronavirus16 hours ago
EMA approves GlaxoSmithKline’s Xevudy drug and Kineret for patients at risk of developing severe Covid.
coronavirus16 hours ago
US health advisers are recommending that most Americans get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot
coronavirus17 hours ago
Minister hopes the booster vaccination and possibly also a fourth vaccination will be the central pillars of Covid vaccine strategy
coronavirus17 hours ago
Scientists say the Omicron variant is responsible for more than 90 per cent of the new daily cases
coronavirus17 hours ago
Ministry says the three people live in different cities in the territory and had recently returned from abroad
coronavirus19 hours ago
Daily infections also broke another record, as 9,999 new ones were logged
coronavirus20 hours ago