Covid-19: Oman to fine airlines for violating travel protocols

UAE and Omani citizens must upload vaccination certificate and also produce a negative PCR test result

AFP file photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 4:38 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 4:39 PM

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman announced on Monday that it will levy a fine on aircraft operators for carrying passengers who do not meet the Covid-19 travel requirements required by the Gulf state.

In a circular, the authority in coordination with the Supreme Committee for dealing with Covid-19, informed all aircraft operators to follow the protocols.

UAE and Omani citizens, when travelling between the countries, now need to present their registration certificate and also upload a Covid-19 vaccination certificate approved in Oman online. They also need to produce a negative PCR test result conducted within 14 days prior to the time of arrival in Oman, according to a report in the Times of Oman.

Below are the new rules:

1. Airlines must verify that passengers meets all the requirements.

2. Airlines must notify passengers to prepare documents for verification by the immigration and upon request by the airports staff ahead of arrival.

3. A fine will be imposed on the airline in the event of carrying a passenger who has not met the travel requirements.

4. All documents have to be verified prior to travel.

5. A registration must uploaded on https://covid19.emushrif.om/

6. A vaccination certificate has to be presented upon arrival.

7. A negative PCR test result, or a reservation for PCR test upon arrival to Oman has to be produced.

If not vaccinated as per the requirements:

1. The traveller has to register on https://covid19.emushrif.om/

2. Produce a negative PCR test result.

3. Show reservation for PCR test upon arrival to Oman.

4. Confirm reservation of institutional quarantine (except for Omani citizens and other categories excluded from quarantine).