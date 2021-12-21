Covid-19: India reports 200 Omicron cases across 12 states

Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe and the United States
coronavirus10 hours ago
India has recorded 200 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant across 12 states, mostly in the western state of Maharashtra and the nation's capital New Delhi, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The country's tally of Omicron cases has nearly doubled within a week, but there have been no deaths reported so far. In less than 40 per cent of cases, patients either fully recovered or were discharged, the data showed.
India has been accelerating its vaccination campaign amid fears of potential surges in infections, with at least one dose given to 87 per cent of the eligible 944 million adults.
India recorded 5,326 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest overnight tally in more than one and a half years. Overall, the country has reported 34.75 million cases, the second-highest behind only the United States.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament on Monday that 80 per cent of Omicron cases were asymptomatic.
"We are keeping an eye on the variant and in coming days, we will monitor its effects," Mandaviya said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens to wear masks and appealed to the federal government to allow booster doses. Delhi had fully vaccinated about 70 per cent of its adult population of 15 million, Kejriwal said.
Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe and the United States
coronavirus10 hours ago
While Trump has expressed opposition to vaccine mandates, he has long taken credit for the vaccines developed on his watch
coronavirus12 hours ago
Austria saw 1,792 new infections in 24 hours, down from daily highs of around 13,000 daily cases in late November
coronavirus12 hours ago
WHO scientists hope that 2022 would be the year that the Covid-19 pandemic would end
coronavirus13 hours ago
Night curfew to be imposed on December 31
coronavirus13 hours ago
With the Omicron cases rising, British government is likely to impose new restrictions from December 28
coronavirus14 hours ago
Incoming travellers have to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test
coronavirus15 hours ago
European Medicines Agency approves Novavax which uses a more conventional technology that the firm hopes will reduce vaccine hesitancy
coronavirus16 hours ago