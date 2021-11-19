Covid-19: FDA authorises Pfizer's vaccine booster for US adults

Germany’s vaccine advisory committee recommends booster shots for everyone aged over 18
coronavirus20 hours ago
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorised booster doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's Covid-19 vaccine for all adults, a move aimed at addressing waning protection among fully vaccinated Americans in the face of Delta variant-driven breakthrough cases of the illness.
Earlier in the day, Moderna said the FDA extended the emergency use authorisation of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.
A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to meet later in the day to discuss whether to recommend the booster doses for the broader population.
