Covid-19: FDA authorises Pfizer's vaccine booster for US adults

Aimed at addressing waning protection among fully vaccinated Americans.

Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 5:53 PM

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorised booster doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's Covid-19 vaccine for all adults, a move aimed at addressing waning protection among fully vaccinated Americans in the face of Delta variant-driven breakthrough cases of the illness.

Earlier in the day, Moderna said the FDA extended the emergency use authorisation of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to meet later in the day to discuss whether to recommend the booster doses for the broader population.