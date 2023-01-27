UAE

Coronavirus: UAE reports 98 Covid-19 cases, 66 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,401

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 6:32 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 98 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 66 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,401.

The new cases were detected through 30,261 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 27 is 1,049,122 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,373. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,552,302 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

