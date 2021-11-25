Coronavirus: UAE reports 77 Covid-19 cases, 88 recoveries, no deaths

Over 99.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 2:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 77 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 88 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 99.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 284,237 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 25 are 741,720, while total recoveries stand at 736,511. The death toll now stands at 2,145.

ALSO READ:

France will announce new Covid-19 containment measures on Thursday as infection rates surge nationwide, but does not plan a new lockdown like some other European Union countries.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the government wants to avoid major curbs on public life, preferring stricter social distancing, speeding up its vaccination booster campaign and tightening rules on using health passes.

"We must protect the French people by building on what we have, to save the end-of-year festivities and get through the winter as well as possible," Attal told a news conference.

France's health pass - which allows entry to cafes, restaurants, museums, cinemas and other public places for people who are vaccinated or have a recent negative Covid test - is a key reason why infection rates in France are lower than in neighbouring countries, Attal said.

Meanwhile, the Dutch government will announce new measures on Friday to tackle a surge in coronavirus infections that is putting pressure on hospitals, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

Although some 85 per cent of the adult Dutch population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, new cases hit a record high of 23,709 in 24 hours on Wednesday, official data showed.

Weekly figures released on Tuesday had already shown an almost 40 per cent rise in cases in the past week.

“The infection rate is higher than ever before,” De Jonge said in a letter to parliament. “Hospital admissions keep exceeding expectations and we have not seen the worst yet.”