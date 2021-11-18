Coronavirus: UAE reports 66 Covid-19 cases, 83 recoveries, no deaths

Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 1:57 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 66 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 83 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 97.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 291,977 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 18 are 741,214, while total recoveries stand at 735,899. The death toll now stands at 2,144.

Dutch health authorities said on Wednesday they were running short of Covid-19 tests, as the Netherlands registered more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, the highest since the pandemic began.

“We are coming up against the maximum of our capacity,” said Jaap Eikelboom, head of Covid-19 operations at the National Public Health Service, in a statement.

The service said it was working to expand test capacity amid a new surge that has caught health authorities and Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government off guard. Around 85 per cent of the adult Dutch population is fully vaccinated.

The National Institute for Health (RIVM) on Tuesday reported a record of more than 110,000 new cases in the week ended November 16, an increase of 44 per cent from the week before, with the strongest rise among children aged 4-12.

The World Health Organisation has also said coronavirus deaths in Europe rose 5 per cent in the last week, making it the only region in the world where Covid-19 deaths increased.

The UN health agency said confirmed cases jumped 6 per cent globally, driven by increases in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

In its weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, WHO said Covid-19 deaths in all regions other than Europe remained stable or declined, and totalled 50,000 worldwide last week. Of the 3.3 million new infections reported, 2.1 million came from Europe.

It was the seventh consecutive week that Covid-19 cases continued to mount across the 61 countries that WHO counts in its European region, which stretches through Russia to Central Asia.