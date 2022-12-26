Coronavirus: UAE reports 62 Covid-19 cases, 140 recoveries, no deaths

Government says it is fully prepared to deal with new wave of virus
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 62 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 140 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 15,385.
The new cases were detected through 14,348 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 26 are 1,046,668 while total recoveries stand at 1,028,935. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 197,846,389 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
