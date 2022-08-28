Coronavirus: UAE reports 534 Covid-19 cases, 649 recoveries, no deaths

Over 183.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 534 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 649 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 19,333.

The new cases were detected through 230,589 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 28 are 1,013,865, while total recoveries stand at 992,665. The death toll now stands at 2,341.

Students in Dubai do not require producing a PCR negative test upon their return to school after the two-month long summer break.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), in its latest guideline, has stated that there is no Covid-19 testing requirement this year.

The circular sent to schools also stipulates that Covid-19 patients (students) must be isolated for 10 days while social distancing rules and face masks in indoor areas continue to be mandatory.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization’s Covid chief said on Friday it was time for a reality check on the virus after the millionth death from the disease this year.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead Covid-19, said the toll was “heartbreaking” because the tests, treatments, vaccines and public health measures to control the disease were all available.

“Given we’re in the third year of the pandemic, it’s... all the more so tragic given that we have the tools that can actually prevent these deaths,” she told a live interaction on the WHO’s social media channels.