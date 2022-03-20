Coronavirus: UAE reports 347 Covid-19 cases, 1,011 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 27,207.

By Web Desk Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 3:10 PM Last updated: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 3:16 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 347 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,011 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 27,207.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 20 are 887,729, while total recoveries stand at 858,217. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Sunday she plans to review Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, just days after acknowledging that many financial institutions were “losing patience” with coronavirus policies in the financial hub.

The Chinese-ruled city has some of the most stringent Covid-19 rules in the world.

The city continues to ban flights from India, Pakistan, Philippines, Nepal, Australia, Canada, France, United States and Britain. Hong Kong has also imposed hotel quarantine rule of up to two weeks for incoming travellers.

There is a ban on gatherings of more than two people, while most public venues are closed, including beaches and playgrounds, face masks are compulsory and there is no face-to-face learning for students.

Chances of a fourth Covid-19 wave in India are low, but the public should remain vigilant, an eminent virologist has said.

Dr T Jacob John said the chances of the fourth Covid-19 wave is low, but nobody can predict it will not happen.

He added: “There is no scientific, epidemiological reason to predict a fourth Covid-19 wave but nobody can predict that it will not happen. I can say the probability is extremely low.”

He further stressed that it is important to be vigilant and cautious. There is a need to keep looking at the viruses and their genetic sequences and see if there are any new variants appearing or if any variants are overtaking Omicron locally in more places, he added.