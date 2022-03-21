Coronavirus: UAE reports 338 Covid-19 cases, 899 recoveries, no deaths

More than 144.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File

By Web Desk Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 2:11 PM Last updated: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 2:33 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 338 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 899 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 26,649.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 21 are 887,067, while total recoveries stand at 858,116. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

France reported an average of close to 90,000 new coronavirus infections over the last seven days, marking a 36 per cent rise from one week ago when most Covid-19 health protocol measures were lifted by the government just ahead of the country's elections.

New cases over the previous 24 hours published on Sunday stood at 81,283, pushing a 7-day moving average to 89,002, compared with just over 60,000 average new cases one week earlier. The number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants also reached their highest value level since February 18.

The government of French President Emmanuel Macron, who will stand for re-election in less than three weeks time followed by legislative elections later this year, decided to lift most Covid-19 restrictions on March 14, citing a positive trend.

This means people in France no longer have to wear Covid face masks indoors, except for public transport, hospitals and other medical facilities. The government also lifted its Covid vaccine pass requirement in places such as bars and cinemas.

Hong Kong plans to relax some anti-Covid-19 measures next month, lifting a ban on flights from nine countries, reducing quarantine time for arrivals from abroad and reopening schools.

The moves, announced on Monday by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, could quieten some criticism from residents who have become increasingly frustrated with the city's stringent measures, some of which have been in place for over two years.

The flight ban would be lifted from April 1, while hotel quarantine for arrivals could be cut to seven days from 14 if residents tested negative, Lam told a news briefing. She had previously said measures would be in place until April 20.

Schools would resume face to face classes from April 19, after the Easter holidays while public venues including sports facilities would also reopen from April 21, she said.