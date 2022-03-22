Coronavirus: UAE reports 316 Covid-19 cases, 958 recoveries, no deaths

More than 145 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 316 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 958 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 26,007.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 22 are 887,383, while total recoveries stand at 860,074. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

With India withdrawing international travel restrictions, many airlines operating from the UAE are resuming or rescheduling their services, said a media report.

A report in OnManorama, the online app of a leading Kerala newspaper, on Tuesday listed out the flights between Abu Dhabi and different Indian cities by airlines including Go First, Air India Express, Air India and IndiGo.

The report features details of flights from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah to Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Indore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kozhikode, Trichy and Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, Indonesia will lift all quarantine requirements for overseas visitors entering the country, its tourism minister said Monday, two years after it imposed border restrictions due to Covid-19.

Tourism and Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno told reporters that foreign tourists will still be required to have a negative PCR test before entering the country. Quarantine requirements will be lifted from Tuesday, he added.

Indonesia had already implemented a two-week trial of quarantine-free travel in Bali, Batam and Bintan islands, where coronavirus numbers have been falling.

The government is hoping the easing of travel restrictions will boost the number of foreign tourists this year to over 3 million.