Coronavirus: UAE reports 312 Covid-19 cases, 264 recoveries, no deaths

Over 157.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 1:54 PM Last updated: Wed 11 May 2022, 2:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 312 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 264 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,731.

The new cases were detected through 358,982 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 10 are 900,764, while total recoveries stand at 885,035. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Taking to Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is healthy again.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote.

Meanwhile, face masks are set to be no longer mandatory in airports and on flights in Europe, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday.

The new recommendations will come into effect from May 16, 2022.

“From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport,” EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said in a statement.