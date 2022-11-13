Coronavirus: UAE reports 206 Covid-19 cases, 233 recoveries, no deaths

Over 196.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 1:19 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 206 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 233 recoveries and no deaths.

Ajman’s human resources department issued a circular to government entities on relaxing Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Wearing of masks has been made optional in all open and closed places in government institutions. A green pass on Al Hosn app is no longer required to enter government buildings in the emirate. The app will be used as a proof of vaccination and PCR test results inside and outside the country upon request.

The United States in January will extend the Covid-19 pandemic status as a public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to keep getting free tests, vaccines and treatments until at least April of next year, a Biden administration official said on Friday.

The possibility of a winter surge in Covid cases and the need for more time to transition out of the public health emergency to a private market were two factors that contributed to the decision, the official said.

