Coronavirus: UAE reports 190 Covid-19 cases, 76 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,048

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 10:55 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 190 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 76 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 15,048.

The new cases were detected through 20,922 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 10 is 1,053,403 while total recoveries stand at 1,036,006. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,427,059 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

