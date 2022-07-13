Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,522 Covid-19 cases, 1,475 recoveries, 1 death

By Web Desk Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 2:11 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,522 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,475 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 156,396 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 13 are 967,591, while total recoveries stand at 947,667. The death toll now stands at 2,325.

Total active cases stand at 17,595.

Over 172.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that Covid-19 remains a global emergency, nearly 2-1/2 years after it was first declared.

The Emergency Committee, made up of independent experts, said in a statement that rising cases, ongoing viral evolution and pressure on health services in a number of countries meant that the situation was still an emergency.

Cases reported to WHO had risen by 30% in the last fortnight, the statement said, although the committee accepted that increased population immunity, largely from vaccines, had seen a "decoupling" of cases from hospitalisations and deaths.

However, the quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States.

Scientists say the variant – called BA.2.75 – may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5.

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc said on Monday it was advancing two Omicron vaccine candidates for the fall, one designed against the BA.1 variant and another against the BA.4 and BA.5.

Vaccine makers including Moderna and rival Pfizer Inc are developing updated vaccines to target the fast-spreading Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which have gained a foothold in the United States over recent weeks.

Moderna said its decision to develop the bivalent vaccines was based on different market preferences for shots against the subvariants.