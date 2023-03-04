Coronavirus: UAE reports 137 Covid-19 cases, 83 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,398
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 137 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 83 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,663.
The new cases were detected through 21,3360 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on March 4 is 1,052,519 while total recoveries stand at 1,035,507. The death toll stands at 2,349.
Over 199,309,468 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
