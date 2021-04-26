UAE doctors slam viral fake post about menstruation, Covid vaccine

The posts have been instructing women to avoid taking the jab five days before and after their monthly cycles.

Doctors are warning residents against social media posts doing the rounds that state women should not take the Covid-19 vaccine five days before and after their monthly cycle.

The posts — that they have labelled as fake — state, “Don’t take the vaccine before and after five days of your periods because immunity will be very less during periods”.

Medics say the spread of misinformation, rumours, and unscientific information has increased during the pandemic and people should be careful when reading such information that often goes viral online.

Dr Maisaa Al Sulaiman, Specialist Family Medicine, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah said, “Misinformation itself is a pandemic... The rumours linking vaccinations and women's menstrual cycles are one such example. However, according to scientists, so far, there is no data to suggest women's immunity reduces during their periods or that vaccines lead to changes in menstruation. Periods have no effect on vaccine efficacy.

"The authorities have already released the eligibility criteria for the vaccination," she added. "All eligible people should get the vaccine as early as possible. Don't listen to silly rumours spreading on social media. Take your vaccine to fight the pandemic."

Healthcare professionals have advised patients to inform their doctor or nurse about their medications and allergies, if any. In case they suffer from a chronic disease and their condition is unstable, people should consult their physician before receiving the vaccine.

Besides, if a person has any immune disease, such as immunodeficiency disorders, or a specific medical condition, they should consult their physicians before receiving the vaccine.

Dr Pooja Jaisal, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynecology at Canadian Specialist Hospital, explained, “Women are generally down with cramps during their menstrual cycle. They would also have other issues that come naturally with menstruation, but this does not have to prevent them from getting the vaccine.

"Once you get the vaccine, you might have slight after-effects, like body pain or fever," she continued. "There are even chances that you may not experience any after-effects at all. Women who are menstruating will not face any extra after-effects as a result of taking the vaccine. They may only experience a slight discomfort from the vaccine along with their regular menstrual pain and cramps. But they can surely get vaccinated five days before, after or even during their cycle.”

Medics said the primary group that should be exempted from getting the vaccine is pregnant women. This is because studies on this are ongoing and vaccines have not been approved for pregnant women yet.

Jaisal added, “It has been found that it is not possible to isolate the virus from the amniotic fluid around the baby; so it is advised that mothers don’t get vaccinated while still pregnant.”

However, it is advised that women looking to conceive should do so after four to six weeks from the second dose of the vaccine, to be on the safer side.

Dr Farida Pithawala, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecologist with Prime Medical Center, Reef Mall Branch Dubai, said, “All women above 18 years of age, irrespective of their periods, hormonal status, lactating status or preconception status should be vaccinated. Only pregnant women are exempt, as they do not meet the current DHA eligibility criteria.”