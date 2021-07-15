Pakistan-UAE flights: Covid vaccine certificate attestation not 'required currently'

UAE Embassy in Islamabad clarifies its circular regarding the requirement of attested Covid-19 vaccination certificates

The UAE Embassy in Islamabad has clarified on Thursday that Covid-19 vaccination certificate attestation is currently not a requirement for travel to the UAE.

In a tweet, the embassy said: “The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad would like to clarify that the attestation of vaccination certificate of Covid-19 from the Embassy is not considered currently a requirement for travel to the UAE.”

Currently, only UAE nationals, diplomats and Golden Visa holders are allowed to enter into the UAE from Pakistan.

Earlier, in a circular issued to the Pakistani authorities, the embassy had said starting next month, Pakistani passengers flying into the UAE will be required to carry Covid-19 certificates attested by UAE embassy and Pakistan's foreign ministry. It said the new rule would be applicable not only to regular passengers, but officials and diplomats as well.

"It is mandatory to carry a UAE embassy attested vaccine certificate for Covid-19 issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) along with Counsellor Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, before travelling to the UAE," according to a circular issued by the UAE embassy in Islamabad.

The new rule will come into effect from August 1, 2021, said the circular.

The embassy asked Pakistan's foreign ministry to inform all other ministries, as well as diplomatic/official and ordinary passport holders, about the new travel requirement.

The Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, has confirmed that the circular was issued by the UAE embassy.

According to the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority, regular passenger flights from Pakistan to the UAE are suspended until further notice.

UAE's flagship carriers Emirates and Etihad, however, recently announced that the suspension of flights from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka is until July 21.

