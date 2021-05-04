- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid-19 crisis: UAE expats can send relief material to India without tax
Exemption from GST on donated imports of specified Covid-19 relief material.
Now, UAE expatriates can send Covid-related relief material to India without paying any duty.
The Ministry of Finance issued a notification on May3 exempting basic customs duty, integrated goods and services tax (IGST) and/or health cess on the import of a number of relief materials till June 30.
The government at the centre said it received a number of representations from charitable organisations, corporate entities, and other associations and entities outside India seeking exemption from IGST on the import of Covid-19 relief material donated or received free of cost from outside India for free distribution. The relief items are already exempted from customs duty. This exemption shall apply till June 2021. It would also cover goods already imported, but not yet cleared, on the date of its issuance of exemption, starting May 3.
The exemption is subject to several conditions that need to be taken care of by the state government. Earlier, the government had also exempted the basic customs duty and health cess on certain Covid-19 related supplies, namely Remdesivir injections or active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), Beta Cyclodextrin and inflammatory diagnostic (markers) kits till October 31 and medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators, cryogenic transport tanks, other oxygen therapy-related equipment and Covid-19 vaccines till July 31.
The new ruling is beneficial for local community groups, businesses, and individual Indian expatriates who would like to send relief supplies to India.
Manoj Munishwar, a long-time resident of Abu Dhabi and oil and gas consultant whose Triveni group sent 100 oxygen cylinders to India’s Nagpur on Tuesday, May 4, as Covid relief supplies said, “This exemption has hugely benefitted our group. It has reduced paperwork and we are hoping those in need will receive the oxygen.”
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 112,239 doses administered in...
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,779,163. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
German cabinet passes decree to ease Covid-19...
The regulations could come into effect at the weekend. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Longer-lasting Covid-19 vaccine: BioNTech nearing ...
It can be stored in fridges of 2 to 8°C for up to 6 months. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid rules announced for travellers entering ...
Passengers will also have to compulsorily undergo 10-day self-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Covid safety rules announced
UAE residents could get up to five days off this Eid Al Fitr. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 17 private centres in Dubai to offer...
To book an appointment at any DHA vaccine facility, customers should... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr: Expected date for most Islamic...
In countries that began the holy month of Ramadan on April 14, moon... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr private sector holiday in UAE...
Public sector holidays were announced earlier today. READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital