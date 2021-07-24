Covid-19: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

The UAE has responded to the Covid-19 crisis by providing over 2,200 tonnes of aid to more than 135 countries

The UAE on Saturday sent an aid plane carrying nine tonnes of medical supplies, testing kits, ventilators and Covid-19 vaccines to Rwanda.

Hazza Mohammed Kharsan Al Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to Rwanda, expressed thanks to the UAE leadership for the initiatives to help countries of the world combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

He praised the strong relations between the UAE and Rwanda and the growing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economic, commercial and investment domains.

"Rwanda was among the first countries to receive medical aid from the UAE to combat Covid-19. In June 2020, the UAE sent to Rwanda a plane carrying four tonnes of medical supplies, to help over 4,000 healthcare workers to contain the spread of the pandemic. In February 2021, the UAE sent a plane carrying 7.8 tonnes of medical aid, in support of the Rwandan government's efforts to fight Covid-19, " Al Qahtani said.

To date, the UAE has responded to the Covid-19 crisis by providing over 2,200 tonnes of aid to more than 135 countries.