Covid-19: UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda
The UAE has responded to the Covid-19 crisis by providing over 2,200 tonnes of aid to more than 135 countries
The UAE on Saturday sent an aid plane carrying nine tonnes of medical supplies, testing kits, ventilators and Covid-19 vaccines to Rwanda.
Hazza Mohammed Kharsan Al Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to Rwanda, expressed thanks to the UAE leadership for the initiatives to help countries of the world combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
He praised the strong relations between the UAE and Rwanda and the growing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economic, commercial and investment domains.
"Rwanda was among the first countries to receive medical aid from the UAE to combat Covid-19. In June 2020, the UAE sent to Rwanda a plane carrying four tonnes of medical supplies, to help over 4,000 healthcare workers to contain the spread of the pandemic. In February 2021, the UAE sent a plane carrying 7.8 tonnes of medical aid, in support of the Rwandan government's efforts to fight Covid-19, " Al Qahtani said.
To date, the UAE has responded to the Covid-19 crisis by providing over 2,200 tonnes of aid to more than 135 countries.
-
Transport
Sterilisation programme: Abu Dhabi Police...
The Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists that the National... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK's summer getaway takes off but nothing like...
Many British families think it’s all too much hassle to fly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Eid concerts a 'curtain-raiser' for...
The performances marked the return of live, in-person entertainment... READ MORE
-
News
Covid in UAE: ICA centres to restrict entry for...
The protocol is applicable to customers, visitors and employees of... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: New council to boost employment of Emiratis
It aims to foster an environment in the private sector that is... READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: 3 months since travel was...
Many have been separated from their families, while some have had to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Paramedics help woman deliver baby at home
The mother went into labour unexpectedly on the third day of Eid Al... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,507 cases, 1,455 recoveries, 3...
More than 63.9 million tests have been conducted in the country so... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
23 July 2021
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday