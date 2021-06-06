Covid-19: Negative PCR report must for UAE visa medical test, says SEHA
The rule comes into effect from June 7.
All applicants who wish to apply for a new residency visa or renew an existing one in Abu Dhabi will now need to carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test report before getting their medical test done, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced on Sunday.
The rule comes into effect from Monday, June 7.
"All applicants...should have a negative Covid-19 nose swab result on Al Hosn app done within 72 hours," SEHA's Ambulatory Healthcare Services said on its Instagram account.
As a way of keeping Abu Dhabi safe for residents, authorities had made the Covid-19 negative result mandatory for accessing public offices, events and other public areas.
It is also mandatory for federal government employees who have not been vaccinated to undergo a Covid-19 test once every week.
As per the latest rules, a negative PCR test result received no more than 48 hours prior to travel to Abu Dhabi is required. A negative DPI (Diffractive Phase Interferometry) test result received 24 hours prior to travel also allows entry, but it cannot be used to enter two consecutive times.
Workers in certain sectors, especially those interacting with many people on a daily basis, including hotels, restaurants, recreational areas, health workers, tour guides, taxi drivers and others, have to undergo periodical PCR tests as part of Covid-19 protocols.
Parents or visitors wanting to access school premises must present a Covid-19 negative result to be allowed entry. Teachers and administrative staff must also undergo periodical Covid-19 tests, according to guidelines issued by education regulators in Abu Dhabi.
