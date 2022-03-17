Early to bed, early to ride for the Japanese contenders

Japan's Chuwa Wizard had finished second to Mystic Guide in the Dubai World Cup last year. — Dubai Racing Club

We have a sizeable Japanese contingent here in Dubai and they all love an early kick-off, which is 5 am on the main track at Meydan, with the venue’s bright lights providing the ambiance even before the sun rises.

It is noticeable that they tend to work together as one big team, waiting for one another and generally helping each other out. The French operate in a similar fashion and I find it nice to see.

I have also noticed the Japanese trainers do not appear to work this current group of horses as hard as I have witnessed in past years, which could be just a coincidence or completely different types of horses.

I continue to love the pure joy that American galloper Hot Rod Charlie shows us in his work each morning. He is full of fun and enthusiasm without letting it interfere with his training schedule.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the spotlight South America’s Aero Trem, trained by Uruguay-based Antonio Cintra Pereira, is gradually turning up the tempo on the work tab.

Aero Trem, who is owned by Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud, was last seen finishing fifth behind Emblem Road in the $20 million Saudi Cup in Riyadh.

Manjeer, who was runner-up to Eastern World in the G3 Mahab Al Shimaal Sponsored By Emirates Airline on Super Saturday, is looking very smart and completing his work for the G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen in a stylish fashion with zero fuss.

Casa Creed, who is trained by inaugural Dubai World Cup-winning handler Bill Mott, is a lovely stamp of a horse and looks to have a splendid attitude. He is headed to the 1,200 metre Al Quoz Sprint.

G2 Godolphin Mile contender Snapper Sinclair is another workmanlike type who goes about his business in an honest-looking fashion.

The tension will start to build now with many runners about to have their final serious workouts in the next few days.

Exciting times ahead.

The author is a former Deby-winning trainer and the mother of world-renowned jockeys, James and Sophie Doyle