UAE: Child actor Izin Hash dreams big

When we speak about 8-year-old kids, it is usually to discuss their lives at home, or at school. But not in the case of Izin Hash, a Keralite based in Dubai who made his film debut in Appu Bhattathiri’s Malayalam-language mystery thriller Nizhal which hit cinemas last week.

Izin is not alien to life in front of the camera as the 8-year-old has starred in more than 60 English-Arabic commercials. That is where he picked up the tag “Emirati Boy”. Izin has also featured in commercials for brands such as KinderJoy, WarnerBros, Huawei, and many more. He has not only appeared in commercials but also in a music video by Dubai-based Somalian rapper Freek.

Dealing with fame at such a young age can be tough. Although fruitful, it has its own hardships but Izin’s father Hash Javad from Malappuram, Kerala, who works as a social media manager in Dubai, and his mother Naseeha, a microbiologist from Abu Dhabi, have been rock solid behind the young sensation. “We are proud of his fame,” said Hash Javad in a conversation with City Times. “But we treat him like a normal child, so that his fame doesn't affect his childhood,” he added. As for Izin, fame makes him happy but he wants to live like a normal child, just to be always able to play with his friends.

Izin has a 2-year-old sister Hawazin, who has also starred in commercials. The brother-sister duo shared the screen in a commercial for a clothing brand based in Saudi Arabia.

In 2019, Izin appeared in Liverpool football club’s promo video alongside England legend Steven Gerrard and Scottish coach and former player Gary McAllister. In the video, Izin was seen having a soft-topic interaction with the two. “Have you met Mo Salah? Is he real?” Izin asked Gerrard in the video. As a football fan, Izin’s favourite footballer is Lionel Messi.

Starring in commercials is one thing but a mystery thriller is entirely a different ball game. However, that was not a problem for camera-friendly Izin whose confident act astonished everyone on the set. “His ability to grasp and emote is truly commendable,” said Nizhal director Appu in conversation with a publication in India. “Since the film hinges on the child, it was a relief to have an actor like Izin working with us,” he added.

Izin, who is confident in handling any type of acting, wants to try the comedy genre. “I want to act in comedy films more than thrillers,” Izin said, adding that he also wants to star in web series given their popularity in contemporary times, as people were stuck at home due to Covid shutdowns.

However, the family is presented with a challenge: Izin’s academic life. He is currently in Grade 3 in Ajman Habitat School. Thanks to online classes, Izin is lucky to not miss out on much. The exams, however, put him in a dicey situation, especially during the shoot of his movie. Izin used to appear for his exams in the strangest of places. “While shooting in a forest at Athirappilly, he sat on a rock and tried to write the exam but was upset that he could not due to a network coverage problem,” Hash revealed, adding that Izin’s results were highly commendable in the previous annual examination.

Izin shot to fame at the age of three when one of his videos went viral. His parents started a social media account in his name, which is now verified and boasts nearly 40,000 followers.

While the challenges that lie ahead will only increase, Izin’s parents believe that their child’s acting career will not affect his studies. However, they want Izin to choose his own career path in the future.

Nizhal starring Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Izin is currently out in cinemas.