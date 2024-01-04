Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities in the UAE

Published: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 3:55 PM

Expo City

Expo City's Christmas market, resembling a snow globe, continues to spread its festive charm until January 7. For Dh20, visitors can enjoy a winter wonderland, Santa's Grotto, snow, fairground games, letter-to-Santa station, Mrs. Claus' bakery, toy factory, and meet Santa. The pet-friendly extravaganza at Al Wasl Plaza promises a delightful experience for those savouring the holiday spirit during the new year.

Vox Moonlight Cinema

The rooftop Vox Moonlight cinema at Galleria Mall is back in action, offering an open-air cinematic experience. With a revamped space, it presents an ideal Wednesday movie night. Choose from private cabanas for a luxurious ambience, comfortable loungers for a cosy setting, or opt for bean bags with footrests for a laid-back experience. The venue promises a delightful cinema outing under the stars.

Alserkal Avenue

Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz, Dubai, is a vibrant hub of art, music, food, and wellness. Wander through its lanes to discover art galleries, coffee shops, fitness studios, and unique street food experiences. Indulge in delicious offerings like manakish from Akhu Manoushe, juicy burgers at JT Burgers, Asian street food at Phat, and refreshing matcha from Blu Matcha, adding to the eclectic mix of inspirations waiting to be explored.

Mariah Carey Concert

American songstress Mariah Carey, renowned for hits like We Belong Together and Obsessed, is set to grace Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, January 6. With a career filled with chart-toppers, she promises an unforgettable evening on Saadiyat Island. Tickets start from Dh200 and are available at ticketmaster.ae.

‘Music at the Boardwalk’ Festival

Embark on a musical journey at the 'Music at the Boardwalk' festival, where rising stars and the renowned 'Let the Stars Shine' contest take centre stage. The event, spanning until April 27, presents 54 performances by emerging artists in Abu Dhabi. Explore a diverse range of musical genres, including pop, indie, rock, soul, and more, as the festival showcases the wealth of talent in the UAE. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the captivating performances at various locations in Abu Dhabi.

Namak

Indulge in an extraordinary breakfast experience at Namak, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, throughout January with a captivating buy one - get one offer on their acclaimed Grand Nashta. This award-winning and Michelin-recognised dining venue offers an elevated Indian breakfast featuring live stations, a chaat counter, and a chai counter, promising a delightful culinary adventure. Join them on Sundays from 10am to 3pm for an exquisite morning feast priced at Dh110. Don't miss the chance to savour exciting flavours and start your day on a delicious note.

Mangrove Beach

Nestled approximately an hour away from Dubai, the hidden gem of Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain beckons beach enthusiasts. Opened to the public in 2020, this serene beach offers a perfect escape. Embrace the coastal beauty as you engage in water activities—rent kayaks or paddle boards, or simply unwind on the sandy shores. With public amenities and a nearby cafe for snacks, Mangrove Beach ensures a delightful day out. Entrance with a car costs Dh20, and camping is an option for Dh100. BBQ facilities are available, and the beach is pet-friendly, allowing you to enjoy the day with your furry companions. Explore, relax, and make lasting memories at Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain.

Matcha Making Workshop

Megumi Matcha, founded by owner Rie from Japan, has been thriving for a year, specialising in selling ceremonial-grade matcha and conducting tea-making workshops in Dubai. The entire process, from sourcing matcha in Kyoto to packaging, is managed by women. Collaborating with Vanilla Sukkar, a local mother-and-daughter-owned establishment in Jumeirah, Megumi hosts monthly matcha workshops. In these two-hour sessions, participants delve into the history of the Japanese tea ceremony, learn about matcha cultivation, perfect the art of making matcha, and indulge in delightful matcha-infused treats. For matcha enthusiasts, this workshop is a must-try, offering a comprehensive and enjoyable experience.

ALSO READ: