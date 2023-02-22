Your dream home is no longer a dream with Al Ghurair Properties
One step away from unlocking amazing rental offers
Whether you are a newbie or have stayed in Dubai for a long time, its modern, safe and friendly environment, combined with incredible attractions, make it a place we can instantly call home. An ideal reason for calling this magnificent city home can be attributed to finding that perfect place to rent. Finding peace and joy are paramount for any home and Al Ghurair Properties understands that.
The Dubai-based property developer is here to help you with its exclusive AGP Special Rental Promotion. As part of this promotion, Al Ghurair Properties is offering residents limited rental deals on selected properties across its wide residential portfolio, applicable to all new tenants.
The offer that is valid only until March 31, comes with ample benefits that are unmissable in every aspect. A free stay up to two months without any rent and free maintenance on selected properties and units. Sounds nice? Surely does. The icing on the cake is that you have zero per cent commission, meaning you don't pay commission even if you lease the property through registered brokers. What's more, you get to choose a cost-effective and convenient payment schedule.
While you can choose to pay the rent in four separate cheques, paying the down payment with just one cheque will save you three per cent on the rental. For those looking to spread the rent in 12 equal installments across the year, worry not as you can opt for a flexible payment plan with an additional premium of five per cent.
Christopher Letoille, Executive Vice President - Residential at Al Ghurair Properties, said: "Al Ghurair Properties has given an unparalleled opportunity to our residents to live in communities that are bursting with culture and style. Our special promotion is a testament to the fact that we are always striving to offer the best to help improve the lives of our tenants, and make our properties accessible to everyone."
Al Ghurair Properties brings a pioneering spirit to the property industry, guided by a commitment to excellence. Characterised by sophisticated design and distinctive finishing, Al Ghurair Properties' expanding portfolio encapsulates spacious residences, offering high standards of living for all its residents.
Masaken Al Warqa'a 01: The homes at Masaken Al Warqa 01 are modern in design and exceptional in quality. Conveniently located at the intersection between Al Awir Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, the location remains well-connected and clear from the busy atmosphere of city life.
Al Ghurair Centre Residence: Enjoy the perfect lifestyle in one of the most desirable properties in the heart of Dubai. Ideally located at the bustling centre of Deira's charming neighbourhood and filled with opportunities for entertainment and recreational activities, you'll be spoilt for choice with a host of retail and dining selections.
Manazil Al Muraqqabat 03: Designed with contemporary elegance and completed with sophisticated finishings, Manazil Al Muraqqabat 03 raises the bar for elite living in one of Dubai's increasingly frequented and sought-after neighbourhoods. Located in the heart of Deira, Al Muraqqabat couldn’t be better positioned for tenants to make the most of the neighbourhood with convenient access to retail outlets.
Bayt Al Hamriya 01: Nestled in the heart of bustling Bur Dubai, Bayt Al Hamriya 01 is the ideal opportunity to live in a new, modern home only steps from Al Seef Creek and many delightful options in the vicinity. A family-friendly quarter, rich with culture and charm, Al Hamriya offers its residents abundant leisure and entertainment opportunities.
Bayt Hor Al Anz 01: Elegantly and spaciously laid out, Bayt Hor Al Anz 01 is a gem in the heart of a beautiful and highly-visited neighbourhood. The home features a neutral colour palette so that residents can bring their visions of home to life without compromising on style. This prime location is popular with tourists and residents alike for its bustling commercial properties and delightful residences.
Masaken Al Muteena 03: Masaken Al Muteena 03 is located in the centre of its bustling neighbourhood. With dynamic streets brimming with lively atmosphere, the vast range of homes available is perfectly suited for everyone.
Hurry! Offer valid for a limited time only. Log on to learn more about the offer www.alghurairproperties.com and find the perfect home suited to your needs.
*Terms and Conditions apply
*Promotions applicable to selected properties/units only