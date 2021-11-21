Yahsat to be added to the FTSE UAE Small Cap Index

Louis Howes, Michael Smith, Omar Nour, Omar Samra, Tahmima Anam, Aida Muluneh and Anas Bukhash among the prominent guests at the festival
Business1 day ago
Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), on Sunday announced that it is to be added to the FTSE UAE Small Cap Index.
By virtue of being a constituent of the FTSE UAE Small Cap Index, Yahsat will also be added to the FTSE Global Small Cap Index, FTSE Global All Cap Index, FTSE Middle East & Africa Small Cap Index, FTSE Middle East & Africa All Cap Index among others.
Yahsat’s inclusion in the FTSE UAE Small Cap Index will be effective on December 20, 2021 and follows on from the company’s recent inclusion in three MSCI indices. The move will further underpins Yahsat’s solid growth potential as well as robust financial and operational performance.
Ali Al Hashemi, group chief executive officer at Yahsat, said: “We are pleased that Yahsat is to be added to the FTSE UAE Small Cap Index following its first rebalancing exercise since our IPO. It marks another important milestone in our commitment to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, while in parallel strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive destination for investors.”
Last week, MSCI announced that it included Yahsat as a constituent of the MSCI Small Cap Indices, including the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) Small Cap Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index, and the MSCI UAE Small Cap Index.
FTSE index review changes may be subject to revision until close of business on 3 December 2021. However, any changes to those announced on 19 November 2021 will generally only be considered in exceptional circumstances.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Louis Howes, Michael Smith, Omar Nour, Omar Samra, Tahmima Anam, Aida Muluneh and Anas Bukhash among the prominent guests at the festival
Business1 day ago
Indian exports are increasing by leaps and bounds creating logistical bottlenecks at ports
Business1 day ago
Pandemic-era uncertainty cause many to transfer all overseas funds to institutions in the southern state
Business1 day ago
Findings illustrate how CEOs are not immune to the exhaustion that has swept hundreds of millions of workers worldwide since the onset of the pandemic
Business1 day ago
Changing dynamics of the UAE’s marketing sector is a great case study for consumer intelligence.
Business2 days ago
Demetz is currently in the UAE to launch the Alesya de Monaco Club today on the occasion of the National Day of Monaco.
Business2 days ago
The European Tour hosts one of the largest and most complex “Bring Your Own Device” environments in the sports industry.
Business3 days ago
The showpiece project joins Mountain Partnership of 400 global members in a bid to preserve fragile ecosystems and rich biodiversity in the largest country in the GCC.
Business3 days ago