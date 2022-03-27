Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show … a regional platform for exhibitors’ latest designs

More than 300 local and international jewellery and gold companies and brands took part in this year’s five-day edition

WJMES saw an impressive turnout of merchants and visitors to get the most out of the exclusive offers and learn about the finest jewellery and hottest trends of gold and diamond. — Supplied photo

Exhibitors participating in the 49th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show 2022 (WJMES) said that the event represents a regional platform to showcase their latest gold innovations, while achieving high revenues and sales that exceeded their expectations.

WJMES, which concluded on Sunday, saw an impressive turnout of merchants and visitors to get the most out of the exclusive offers and learn about the finest jewellery and hottest trends of gold and diamond. More than 300 local and international jewellery and gold companies and brands took part in this year’s five-day edition.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah, the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show 2022 provided an opportunity for visitors to meet the Lebanese megastar, Najwa Karam, WJMES guest of honour, in addition to Emirati composer Fayez Al Saeed, the “Ambassador of Melody”, and a number of social media celebrities.

“WJMES is playing a key role in revitalising the gold trade and industry both locally and regionally. It also supports workers in this sector and enables designers and SME owners to display their products and encourage them to enter the labor market to gain new experiences,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Aisha Rashid, jewellery designer, owner of ‘Arqaa’ jewellery, said this is my debut at Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show. “It was such fruitful participation, given the impressive turnout of visitors.”

Monig Butani, Butani jewellery, said: “What spurred us to participate for the first time at the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is its outstanding reputation at the global level, as well as the massive turnout of visitors the event is witnessing.”

Carlomar Cali, luca carati jewellery, Italy, says his company is taking part in the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show continuously because of its reputation and the wonderful opportunity it offers for companies to showcase their latest products and exclusive designs.

Deslina Lupi, Istanboli Giueli jewellery, said: “My’s company’s collection featured handcrafted designs, inspired by the Italian heritage, mixed with modern touches to satisfy different tastes of visitors.

