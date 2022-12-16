Watch: Etihad Airways tips for your baggage and your journey

Event was initiated by Shell to recognise the contributions of its partners and external stakeholders
Etihad Airways has launched an awareness video with travel tips on baggage policies and advice ahead of the holiday season. The aim of the video is to help guests prepare for their travel and benefit from a smooth travel experience during the peak period.
In the video, Shaeb Alnajjar, General Manager Etihad Hub Operations at Abu Dhabi Airport, gives advice on checking in options, baggage allowances and the advantages of online check-in.
Guests flying with Etihad Airways can can avail of services like its quick self-service bag drop facility. The service provides a faster check-in experience and can accommodate a greater number of guests who will then be able to skip the queues.
Etihad is preparing to welcome over 1.5 million passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport between November 21 and January 8, 2023 and advises travellers to be fully prepared for their journey.
Other GCC stock markets moved in different directions as traders reacted to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and to the developments in energy markets amid fear of economic recession after a hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve
Now worth $171 billion, Arnault’s wealth eclipsed the Tesla CEO’s $164 billion fortune on Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Luxury residential development project has 121 units on offer, ranging from studios to three bedrooms
Launches three brand stores for Forever21, Cotton On and BODY covering 23,188 sq. ft. in UAE’s Silicon Central mall in Dubai
As of November 2022, ECI has facilitated Dh261 million worth of secured non-oil trade for businesses operating in Ras Al Khaimah
Dubai overnight visitors jump 134% to 11.4m in the first 10 months of 2022
The state-run Census and Statistics Department said that agriculture sector shrank 8.7 per cent in the third quarter and industries 21.2 per cent, while services dropped 2.6 per cent, from a year earlier