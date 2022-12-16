Watch: Etihad Airways tips for your baggage and your journey

Guests flying with Etihad Airways can can avail of services like its quick self-service bag drop facility. - File photo

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 3:56 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 4:36 PM

Etihad Airways has launched an awareness video with travel tips on baggage policies and advice ahead of the holiday season. The aim of the video is to help guests prepare for their travel and benefit from a smooth travel experience during the peak period.

In the video, Shaeb Alnajjar, General Manager Etihad Hub Operations at Abu Dhabi Airport, gives advice on checking in options, baggage allowances and the advantages of online check-in.

Guests flying with Etihad Airways can can avail of services like its quick self-service bag drop facility. The service provides a faster check-in experience and can accommodate a greater number of guests who will then be able to skip the queues.

Etihad is preparing to welcome over 1.5 million passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport between November 21 and January 8, 2023 and advises travellers to be fully prepared for their journey.