Vortex Energy appoints Ana Peris Caminero as COO

Ana Peris Caminero. — File photo

Caminero brings a wealth of expertise in the renewable energy space, to deliver development and operational excellence, driving the global growth plans for Vortex Energy.

Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 4:39 PM

Vortex Energy, a leading renewables-focused investment vehicle in Europe, managed by the private equity arm of EFG Hermes, has appointed Ana Peris Caminero as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Investment Committee.

Caminero will be responsible for running the operational and asset management practice of Vortex Energy, overseeing and managing the day-to-day operations of Vortex’s portfolio companies, and utilising her hands-on technical knowledge and expertise to accelerate, scale and unlock operational efficiencies.

Caminero will assist the investment team in sourcing investments opportunities and evaluating related technical and operational aspects. Caminero will be reporting directly to Karim Moussa, CEO of Vortex Energy and Head of Private Equity and Asset Management at EFG Hermes.

Caminero joins the business with over 20 years of experience in the renewables, power and gas utility sectors. She has worked in multiple leadership roles across the public and private sectors in Europe. She was most recently at Spain’s Naturgy since 2009, where she held senior positions across business and strategy development as well as overlooked the company’s entry into the US through the acquisition of solar and storage development platforms.

Caminero oversaw a business with an EBITDA of c. €200 million and a team of over 200 employees. She was responsible for adding 1GW of new renewable installed capacity in Spain and the configuration of more than 5 GW pipeline. Prior to that, Caminero worked with Unión Fenosa and Eurelectric in the power generation business and greenfield project development.

As of the end of 2020, Vortex Energy had already aggregated, managed, optimised and divested an 822MW European portfolio consisting of wind and solar assets through various investments amounting to approximately €1.3 billion, spanning the UK, Spain, France, Portugal and Belgium. In October 2021, Vortex announced entering into an agreement to invest €625 million in Ignis Energy Holdings, one of the leading renewable energy companies in Spain, to fund its development activities for more than 20 GW pipeline globally.

As Vortex Energy pursues its ambitious growth plans in solar and wind projects, similarly, it focuses on hiring exceptional talent. Caminero’s experience, will support the company’s strategic vision of seamlessly managing and growing its portfolio along with expanding its geographical footprint.

Moussa said: “Demand for renewable capacities is expected to continue growing exponentially. The net-zero targets are not anymore the only catalyst. The recent crisis in Europe underlines how vital the asset class is to reduce dependence on fossil fuel geopolitically and utilize the abundant and decentralized sources of energy given to us by nature. We have an outstanding team at Vortex that has been solely focusing on renewables for over eight years now. Deep understanding and knowledge of the sector will enable us to unlock the upcoming new era of renewables.” — business@khaleejtimes.com