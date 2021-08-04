Vincitore Benessere builds wellness cluster for residents, owners

Vincitore Benessere will host 380 branded residences ranging from Studios to 3-Bedroom luxury apartments.

Vincitore Realty, one of Dubai’s finest branded-boutique real estate, is continuing its advanced stage construction works on its newest project Vincitore Benessere – a wellness cluster that will create a safe haven for its residents and owners when delivered in Q2 2023.

Vir Doshi, director of Vincitore Realty, and an ambassador from Dubai for the Global Wellness Institute, said: “As real estate developers, we build spaces where people spend 80 per cent of their life, hence, we believe it’s our responsibility to ensure that the demand for health and wellness is incorporated in every aspect of their life from physical wellness, mental wellness, emotional wellbeing, spiritual wellness, work-life balance and more. When we design landmarks, we combine wellness with modern technology to provide our residents with spaces, amenities, and wellness features they need to live healthier, happier, and longer lives.”

With a development value exceeding Dh375 million, Vincitore Benessere, Dubai’s 1st ever Wellness Residential Landmark will host 380 branded residences ranging from Studios to 3-Bedroom luxury apartments – all fitted with the best-in-class facilities and amenities suited for those seeking the ultimate integration of wellness and luxury lifestyle.

The project will be the first to include over 100,000 sq. ft. of luxurious wellness amenities in a seamless leisure deck, ranging from an Island gym, a lagoon pool, room, meditation room, a Zen garden, a botanical garden, aromatherapy, a business lounge, soft jogging track, an all-sports terrain, and many more facilities that encompass holistic wellbeing.

Vincitore Benessere has been designed as a completely unique development that encompasses and supports major aspects of human wellness through extensive research, design and execution of fundamental principles of wellness in real estate like never before. Vincitore Benessere is located in Arjan, next to Miracle Gardens with the magnificent views of the floral display at the Miracle Garden. The development of Vincitore Benessere more than doubles the developer’s real estate portfolio value to Dh730 million (US$200 million), including the Dh135 million Vincitore Palacio and Dh230 million Vincitore Boulevard. — business@khaleejtimes.com