Verloop showcases conversational AI solutions for customer support

Verloop.io, the world’s leading customer support automation platform, brings its conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) customer support solutions at the 41st edition Gitex, the region’s largest information technology show, which kicked off in Dubai on October 17, 2021.

The advanced conversational AI solutions for businesses are developed to enable brands to build delightful experiences for their customers and enhance value in the marketplace.

Gaurav Singh, Founder & CEO of Verloop.io, said: “With our AI-powered conversational customer support solutions, brands can build delightful experience to their customers on different channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, Websites, mobile apps, Facebook Messenger and Voice. Our mission is to enable brands to build automated, accurate and scalable conversations within a secure environment. The cutting-edge solutions and use-cases we brought to Gitex 2021 display this.”

Verloop’s participation in the Middle East’s largest technology exhibition, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until October 21, 2021, is part of strategy to introduce the solutions to businesses and investment community across multiple verticals.

“We bring them our integrated, modern services that are equipped with the latest technological innovations. We create the ideal work environment capable of supporting companies, including information technology (IT) firms that are seeking to expand across the UAE and other regional markets,” he added.

According to Singh, AI is a major demand driver particularly with customers’ transitioning to digital interaction and self-service for routine insurance inquiries and service requests.

“A recent Verloop study has found that using conversational AI, which leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU), improves customer satisfaction (CSAT) with 65 percent of them preferring self-service,” he elaborated.

With the help of Verloop bots, automated customer experience bots can be run 24/7 on multiple interfaces such as WhatsApp, web-in-apps, Facebook

Messenger, and so on. Verloop’s super bots can cater to multiple verticals apart and support 14 languages including English, Arabic, Emirati, Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, amongst others. These bots have been built on robust Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) and are powered by multilingual NLP architectures and training paradigms. — business@khaleejtimes.com