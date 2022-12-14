US Fed announces rate hike of 50 basis points

The island nation has to secure prior financing assurances from creditors, put its heavy debt burden on a sustainable path and increase public revenue before the global lender will disburse the funds
The Federal Reserve moderated its all-out campaign to cool inflation Wednesday, lifting the benchmark lending rate by a half percentage point as its policy actions ripple through the economy.
The increase takes the rate to 4.25-4.50 percent, the highest since 2007, but officials signaled that their battle to cool the world's biggest economy is not yet over.
"The committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate" to reach a stance restrictive enough to rein in inflation, said a statement by the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
The committee anticipates its rate for next year to be higher than expected as well.
On Wednesday, policymakers also downgraded their forecast for US economic growth next year to 0.5 percent, narrowly avoiding a contraction, and see inflation rising more than anticipated.
The Fed has raised rates seven times this year in an attempt to ease demand and lower surging inflation, with interest-sensitive sectors like housing already reeling from tightening policy.
The smaller rise Wednesday marks a step down from four straight 0.75-point rate hikes earlier this year, but it is still a steep jump.
While it takes time for policy to affect different sectors, there have been positive signs recently and US consumer inflation ticked down in November.
Opening up to outside app stores could present a major threat to Apple’s fast-growing services business, but rivals would first have to surmount the hurdle of convincing consumers to leave the security and simplicity of using Apple’s own store
China, Asia’s largest economy, is now forecast to grow 3.0 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2023, according to ADB
US private investment firms Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital, which hold 33.4 per cent of the Israeli firm, are in talks to sell about 25 per cent-30 per cent of the company to the Abu Dhabi funds
ADQ is buying Centerbridge's stake in Phoenix, in a non-binding deal
The company has almost doubled its offshore jack-up rig fleet to 32 since early 2021
Revenues from social contributions increased by 10% compared to the same period last year