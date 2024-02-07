UAE’s home-grown concept, WOK BOYZ, expands to Canada

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 6:49 PM

WOK BOYZ, a street style Asian food concept, has expanded its presence into its third international market with the opening of its flagship restaurant in Toronto, Canada. This marks a major milestone for WOK BOYZ, showcasing the brand’s commitment to global expansion and catering to diverse palates across international borders.

The strategic expansion into North America aligns with WOK BOYZ’s mission to become a global household name. The move not only capitalises on the increasing demand for diverse and innovative dining experiences but also reflects the brand’s confidence in the potential for growth in international markets.

Canada represents WOK BOYZ’s third international market expansion outside of UAE, following successful ventures in Ghana and Oman. Each of these markets is part of multi-store development agreements, setting the stage for the development of over 25 stores within the next five years in these international markets.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey into North America, and Canada specifically. This expansion not only represents a significant milestone for our brand but also reflects the growing global appeal of our distinctive culinary offerings,” said Gaurav Sabharwal, CEO of WOK BOYZ. “After establishing our presence in the local and regional markets, our expansion into North America is a strategic business move. Our flavours know no boundaries, and we’re excited to share the taste of WOK BOYZ with our new customers in North America. It’s more than just food, it’s reminiscing the vibes of Asian Street Food that brings people together and enjoy the theatrics of wok cooking,” added Sabharwal.

This move marks another milestone in the brand’s international expansion, following its successful entries into markets like Oman and Ghana.

WOK BOYZ currently operates branches in the UAE, including locations on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Internet City, Motor City (Delivery Kitchen), Mirdif City Centre, Sahara Centre - Sharjah, and Oman, with the recent addition in Canada.