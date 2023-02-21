UAE's Crescent Petroleum to develop natural gas fields in Iraq

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 2:31 PM

UAE-based energy company Crescent Petroleum has signed three contracts to develop natural gas fields in Iraq's Diyala and Basra provinces, two government sources and the company said on Tuesday.

Crescent Petroleum said it will develop two fields in Diyala province to initially produce 250 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas within 18 months to supply nearby power plants.

The company said it plans to explore and develop a third block in Basra province to add further supplies of oil and gas.