UAE non-oil foreign trade close to Dh500 billion in Q1 2022

The centre’s data highlighted China’s leadership in the list of top 10 countries trading with the UAE in Q1 2022, valued at Dh57 billion, followed by India with Dh46.2 billion, and Saudi Arabia with Dh32.5 billion

The UAE non-oil trade in January-March 2022 quarter up 26.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. — File photo

By Wam

Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 6:31 PM

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 was close to Dh500 billion for the first time in the country’s history, totalling Dh499.7 billion, reflecting a growth of 20.5 per cent compared to Dh414.6 billion recorded in the same period of 2021, according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

This figure is also up 26.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

The centre’s data highlighted China’s leadership in the list of top 10 countries trading with the UAE in Q1 2022, valued at Dh57 billion, followed by India with Dh46.2 billion, and Saudi Arabia with Dh32.5 billion.

Gold topped the list of leading commodities included in the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade, with a value of Dh84.4 billion and accounting for 17 per cent of the country’s total non-oil foreign trade, followed by diamonds with a value of Dh40 billion, telephone and communication devices with a value of Dh37 billion, mineral oils with a value of Dh24.6 billion, ornaments and jewellery with a value of Dh21 billion, and cars with a value of Dh19.5 billion. — WAM


