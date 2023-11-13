UAE: Multiply Group’s beauty anchor, Omorfia Group, acquires 100% of The Juice Spa and Salon

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 3:55 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 3:56 PM

In a strategic move to bolster its position in the beauty industry, Omorfia Group, the beauty anchor of Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company Multiply Group, has announced the acquisition of 100% of The Juice Spa and Salon. This acquisition is a testament to Omorfia Group’s strategic vision of growth through bolt-on investments, further solidifying its foothold in the UAE’s beauty sector.

Founded in 2005, The Juice Spa and Salon have carved a niche for itself by offering luxury beauty experiences for the mid-market segment. With a presence of 10 locations across the UAE and a dedicated team of 172 employees, the brand is projected to generate a revenue of Dh29 million post-acquisition.

The acquisition is a pivotal step for Omorfia Group in its mission to consolidate its local market share and broaden its geographical footprint. A key aspect of this partnership ensures that each brand under the acquisition umbrella will maintain its individual brand identity.

Faris Al Dhaheri, CEO and Managing Director of Omorfia Group said: “The integration of The Juice Spa and Salon into our portfolio is a strategic milestone. It not only amplifies our growth trajectory but also underscores our commitment to becoming a dominant player in the Middle East’s beauty industry. With this acquisition, Omorfia’s portfolio now made up of 6 distinguished brands, collectively marking our presence in 82 locations across the region.”

The acquisition comprises multiple legal entities, namely The Juice Beauty Salon, Juice Spa Salon, Juice Lounge Spa And Beauty Center, Jamm Salon Supplies, Atelier Hommage Mens Salon L.L.C, and Acumen Int. Limited (Hommage).

Omorfia Group is known for its flagship brands Tips and Toes, Bedashing, Jazz Lounge Spa, and Fisio. The capital from this acquisition is earmarked for strategic initiatives, including potential business expansion, product and service diversification, and scaling operations.