UAE: Landmark Group founder Micky Jagtiani passes away

He was ranked 511 on the Forbes’ 37th annual world’s billionaires list, earlier this year

A Staff Reporter

Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 12:39 PM

Last updated: Fri 26 May 2023, 1:05 PM

Dubai-based billionaire businessman Micky Jagtiani has passed away. The chairman and owner of Landmark Group was 70 years old.

Earlier this year, he was ranked 511 on the Forbes’ 37th annual world’s billionaires list, with a net worth of $5.2 billion.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

