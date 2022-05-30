UAE: Galaxy Racer invests $25 million to partner with Quint

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 11:00 AM

Galaxy Racer (GXR), a transmedia powerhouse focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports, and headquartered in Dubai, is excited to reveal its partnership with, and investment in, the Quint ecosystem’s token, Quint.

Galaxy Racer will invest $25 million into Quint, making it the first esports and lifestyle organisation to commit a significant sum into a cryptocurrency ecosystem. The partnership will also see Quint become GXR’s ‘Native Ecosystem Token Partner’.

The esports industry has seen a considerable uptick in cryptocurrency partnerships. Yet, the majority of these associations are limited to category exclusivity, branded segments, and media placements. In an industry-first, Galaxy Racer will integrate Quint into its website’s payment system and explore ways the token can be used across the organisation’s numerous divisions.

Quint is the first ecosystem to bridge the metaverse with the real world, creating rich real-world utilities to boost adoption and investor interest. Investors are rewarded with real-world benefits such as luxury raffle gifts like Bored Ape NFTs and limited-edition Hublot Big-Bang timepieces, as well as fractional ownership of high-yield real-world assets — all while earning class-leading crypto returns.

Experienced team induction

Commissioned by a team of investors who wanted to overcome the limitations of traditional crypto ventures while furthering the mass-adoption aims of the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021, Quint is headed by industry veteran entrepreneurs, businesspeople, and investors. Quint’s CEO Rahul Chaudhary is the Managing Director of CG Corp Global, a Forbes-listed multi-billion-dollar multinational conglomerate. The COO of Etihad Aviation, Mohammed Al Bulooki, recently joined as the Chairman of Quint’s Board of Directors.

The Quint ecosystem comprises a Boutique NFT Marketplace that connects creators with collectors, a Merchandise Shop for Quint-branded accessories, and an esports element accelerated by the GXR partnership. $Quint, the BSC token anchoring the ecosystem, will be bridging onto other networks like ETH, FTM, SOL and AVAX.

Galaxy business verticals

Galaxy Racer has five separate business offerings; content creators, esports teams, tournament management, merchandising, lifestyle, and its own record label, with over 500 million plus followers worldwide, and over 100 plus content creators generating over 2.5 billion monthly views. Boasting some of the top content creators with a 600 million global reach, GXR is home to YouTube sensations Noor Stars, Naji and Ahmad Aburob.

Galaxy Racer expanded into North America with its new headquarters in Los Angeles, cementing its status as one of the largest names in esports, gaming, lifestyle, and music worldwide. The Girl Gamer Festival, the first and only esports festival dedicated to celebrating women’s competitiveness in video games, and Gamers Galaxy: Dota 2 Invitational Series Dubai 2022, the largest esports tournament in the Mena region with a Dh1 million prize pool, have both been hosted by the organisation. The organisation just unveiled its HER Galaxy program, a championship series for women-identified gamers in North America.

Founder and CEO of Galaxy Racer, Paul Roy, said: “We are thrilled to announce our investment and partnership with The Quint Ecosystem’s revolutionary token, Quint. We have been approached by many crypto projects all hoping to partner with us as we continue to grow and expand globally. However, it was our main priority to make sure we took our time to study the ecosystem to ensure we partnered with the best project for our community and investors. We wanted to partner with an industry-leading company, team, and technology behind them — which we strongly believe is Quint.”

Quint’s CEO and managing partner, Rahul Chaudhary said: “Quint is thrilled to partner with Transmedia powerhouse and Middle Eastern esports pioneer Galaxy Racer. Our entire roadmap is predicated on linking the virtual and real worlds while creating value for diverse communities, including the global esports audience. Since launch, the Quint token has posted exceptional returns powered by real-world conviction from investors, global community interest and uptake, rigorous audits, full transparency, and a utility framework bolstered by exceptional partnerships, including the one with transmedia powerhouse GXR.”

