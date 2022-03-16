UAE central bank increases base rate by 25 basis points

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Inaugurates Dubai WoodShow 2022; Companies from Europe, Asia, and the Americas to throw the spotlight on newest products and services during show’s three-day run
The United Arab Emirates central bank said on Wednesday that it was raising its base rate 25 basis points after the U.S. Federal Reserve Board's decision to raise rates by the same margin.
The UAE central bank said it has also decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from it through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.
