UAE central bank granted licence to Russia’s MTS bank

The cryptocurrency has been trending to the upside on favourable macroeconomic winds, but uncertainty remains and could hinder any bullish momentum
The Central Bank of the UAE has granted a licence to Russia’s MTS Bank, according to information on its website on Wednesday.
MTS Bank is registered in Abu Dhabi and received the licence last year, the information shows.
It is a fintech unit of Russia’s largest mobile operator Mobile TeleSystems. The Financial Times reported the approval from the central bank earlier on Wednesday.
Russians were the top non-resident buyers of residential property in Dubai in the third quarter, consultancy Betterhomes said in October, as they seek a safe haven from the Ukraine conflict.
The UAE, like Saudi Arabia, is a member of the Opec+ oil alliance that includes Russia and has maintained good ties with Moscow despite Western pressure to help isolate Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls its “special military operation”. — Reuters
The cryptocurrency has been trending to the upside on favourable macroeconomic winds, but uncertainty remains and could hinder any bullish momentum
Reinforcement of growth dividends and investment opportunities adds to the allure of India for global investors
Airlines’ capacity in the Middle East increased 73.8 per cent and load factor climbed 24.6 percentage points to 75.8 per cent
The UAE was followed by Qatar (2), Saudi Arabia (3), Oman (5), Bahrain (6), and Kuwait (11) for providing the best business climate in the 14th annual Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index
The strategic distribution of capital between key economic sectors will help maintain growth, stability and sustainability, says Mohammed Juma'a Al Musharrakh
The Indian company will create 50 new jobs in Ras Al Khaimah over the next three years and export to GCC, Mena and East African markets
The cost of moving goods domestically around Africa is five times higher than in the US and urged for more partnerships to address the gap, says Ahmed bin Sulayem