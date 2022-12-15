Tristar’s UAE and Oman Road Transport operations get Shell Middle East Awards

Event was initiated by Shell to recognise the contributions of its partners and external stakeholders

From left to right: Ahmed Hilal (left), Shell Middle East Lubricants Supply Chain GM; Eugene Mayne (center), Tristar Group CEO; and Shivananda Baikady (right), Tristar Group GM for Road Transport and Warehousing. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 7:55 PM

Shell Middle East’s Lubricants Supply Chain division awarded Tristar’s UAE and Oman Road Transport operations the Best in HSE Performance and Overall Middle East Contractor of the Year 2022. The event was initiated by Shell to recognise the contributions of its partners and external stakeholders in the safe and efficient distribution of lubricants in the region.

In a reenactment of the awarding ceremonies first held in Cairo on November 24, Ahmed Hilal, Shell Middle East Lubricants Supply Chain (LSC) General Manager, turned over the trophy to Eugene Mayne, Tristar Group CEO, at the Tristar Head Office in Jebel Ali on December 8. The LSC management team of Shell and the Road Transport and Warehousing (RTW) staff of Tristar who are based at the head office witnessed the event.

According to Ahmed Hilal, they are proud of their association with Tristar and highlighted the efforts of the company’s leadership in nurturing a culture of safety across the organisation towards the achievement of Goal Zero. Further, he appreciated Tristar for their collaborative engagements in the area of sustainability and digital transformation in Shell supply chain operations and elsewhere.

Eugene Mayne reiterated at the gathering that safety will always be the top priority of the company which he founded 24 years ago, in 1998, in Dubai as a safe and reliable transport operator for the petroleum industry in the UAE. He urged everyone not to be complacent and to keep up the good work and thanked Shell for recognizing Tristar’s capabilities, commitments and customer-centric operations.

Tristar Oman was established in 2002 and has since become one of the leading bulk liquid road transport companies in the Sultanate and is a key transporter for Shell and other major international and local oil and gas companies.

In 2012, the relationship expanded to include the distribution of bulk and packed lubricants within Oman and UAE. The same year, Tristar was awarded the ‘Shell Best Haulier of the Year’ for its compliance with Shell global standards, operational excellence and customer service.