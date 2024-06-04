Partner Content By KT Engage
The Solution Consulting FZCO rewards employee excellence with Mini Cooper
Awarding Ms. Nasreen Ashik a Mini Cooper shows the company values outstanding performance. This recognition motivates everyone to do their best and creates a culture where excellence is celebrated. TSC wants to inspire every employee to learn, perform and grow.
The Solution Consulting FZCO (TSC), a leading Microsoft Cloud solutions partner for Business applications, has set a new benchmark for employee recognition. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to honouring exceptional performance, the company has awarded a standout team member, Ms Nasreen Ashik, with a brand-new Mini Cooper.
TSC was founded by Sobichan Joseph, MD, and Sajeer Abdul Assiz, CEO, in 2016. They have extensive experience in the Microsoft domain for more than two decades as Principal Consultants. For the past eight years, TSC has distinguished itself as a leader in the Microsoft ecosystem, particularly in the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud ERP. TSC is the 2nd partner in the region to achieve the Gold partner status which required many criteria to be met. This recognition reflects the company's dedication to nurturing and rewarding talent within its ranks, setting a precedent in the region.
The firm, renowned for its innovative solutions and services, consistently delivers exceptional results across various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, real estate, retail, education and banking. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, TSC ensures clients attain their business goals with precision and efficiency using Microsoft's advanced tools and platforms.
Over the years, the company has significantly expanded its market presence, covering the GCC, Mena and India. TSC opened its KSA office last year. This growth is a testament to TSC's steadfast dedication to high-quality service delivery.
The company boasts one of the region's largest pools of 150+ experienced and Certified Microsoft technical and functional consultants. This expertise positions TSC as an ideal partner for enterprise customers seeking ERP solutions and organization-wide automation and digitisation.
The firm's technological prowess includes integrating AI capabilities, such as Microsoft's Co-pilot, into business processes, offering industry-agnostic and customizable solutions. This innovation underscores TSC's transformative approach, ensuring clients accomplish unequalled competence and operational distinction.
Beyond its technological accomplishments, Sobichan and Sajeer are committed to fostering a robust and dynamic workplace where employee potential is recognized and nurtured. This commitment has resulted in record-low employee attrition rates of less than two per cent, a critical factor for the success of ERP implementation projects, which typically span six months to a year.
The award of a Mini Cooper to Ms Nasreen Ashik is a tangible manifestation of the company's appreciation for extraordinary achievements within its workforce. This recognition not only fosters a culture of eminence but also inspires all employees to reach new heights.
As TSC's continues to drive digital transformation and deliver excellence, it reaffirms its commitment to recognizing and gratifying the hard work and dedication of its employees. This strategy will remain a cornerstone of the firm's growth and success.
For businesses looking to transform their operations and achieve unparalleled efficiency, TSC invites them to explore the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud ERP solutions. Partner with The Solution Consulting to leverage advanced technology and elevate your business to new heights.
To know more visit: www.thesolutionglobal.com